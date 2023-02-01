Sami Zayn’s new WWE merchandise teases reunion with long-time rival

WWE has released a new t-shirt design for top superstar Sami Zayn. The merch indicates that The Honorary Uce may be reuniting with his longtime rival/friend, Kevin Owens.

Zayn has been one of WWE's hottest acts ever since he joined The Bloodline several months ago. The former Intercontinental Champion trended all weekend after he turned face at the Royal Rumble and smacked Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with a chair. The decision led to The Tribal Chief and the rest of the group, aside from Jey Uso, putting a severe beating on Zayn to end the show.

If the WWE Universe were curious as to where the story was going next then they need look no further than the latest merchandise drop for the former Intercontinental Champion. The new t-shirt design has Zayn's name duct taped over "Uce," similar to how Kevin Owens' marquee t-shirt has his initials, "KO," duct taped on the front.

Sami Zayn is expected to face Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn's act of bravery at the Royal Rumble will most likely put him on a collision course with Roman Reigns. The latest reports on the storyline state that Reigns will defend his title against Zayn at the Elimination Chamber premium live event in late February, which takes place in Zayn's hometown of Montreal, Quebec.

However, WWE has yet to confirm the matchup, nor has there been an update on Zayn or Kevin Owens since The Bloodline left them lying unconscious to end the Rumble. It is also not known where Jey Uso, who refused to participate in the attack, stands. He did release a post on Instagram seemingly claiming that he was out of The Bloodline moving forward.

How do you think the Sami Zayn and Bloodline story will play out? Sound off in the comments below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes