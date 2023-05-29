Sami Zayn sends a message to Roman Reigns after The Bloodline's implosion at WWE Night of Champions

Sami Zayn played a major role in The Bloodline's collapse at WWE Night of Champions. The Master Strategist has sent a message to Roman Reigns after the incident.

Zayn has been in the ears of The Usos since leaving the heel stable, convincing the duo that Reigns is using them for his benefit. His efforts finally bore fruit at Night of Champions as Jimmy snapped at his leader and laid him out with multiple superkicks. This also allowed the Canadian duo to retain the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship in their tag match against Solo Sikoa and Reigns.

After the bout, Sami Zayn took to Twitter to send a message to Roman Reigns. He highlighted that he "won the war" as he finally managed to take down The Bloodline and took revenge for the punishment he and Owens suffered for months.

"Lost the battle, won the war," Zayn tweeted.

WWE veteran does not believe that Sami Zayn will dethrone Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn is one of Roman Reigns' fiercest rivals in WWE. The storyline between the two started months back when the former NXT Champion tried to get in the good books of The Tribal Chief and joined The Bloodline.

However, his alliance with the faction ended at Royal Rumble 2023 after he attacked Reigns with a chair. The duo then had a match at Elimination Chamber, where The Head of the Table reigned supreme. While many had advocated for Zayn to win the title from Roman Reigns, the company booked him in the tag title picture against The Usos.

With Cody Rhodes also coming up short against Reigns at WrestleMania 39, many have wondered who could finally usurp the Tribal Chief. The same question was asked to Dutch Mantell recently, who highlighted that it wouldn't be Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens. The WWE veteran stated that he still believes The American Nightmare is the one who can end Roman's historic reign.

"Well, I think he wants to take time off, and he wants to go here and go there. I don't see a chance he can take it off yet. I don't see where he's going. As far as who's going to take the title of him, it's not going to be Sami Zayn, I don't think, it's not going to be Kevin Owens, I don't think. Probably the closest one would be Cody Rhodes but he's on RAW now, right? So, now we gotta wait eight months for that to roll around."

Roman Reigns will be present on this week's SmackDown, where he will likely address Jimmy Uso's betrayal. Sami Zayn, meanwhile, is expected to move on from his feud against The Bloodline and start a new rivalry.

