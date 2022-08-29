Sami Zayn sends a one-letter message to The Bloodline after WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn sent a one-letter message today about what happened at the conclusion of last Friday's WWE SmackDown.

Over the past few weeks, Sami has been serving as an "Honorary Uce" in The Bloodline but was never allowed to speak with Roman Reigns. However, The Usos could not make it to Canada for the recent WWE shows, and Sami finally had a conversation with The Tribal Chief.

The 38-year-old complained about Jey Uso for always being on his hand, and The Tribal Chief agreed with him. Roman wished Sami well in his Fatal 4-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship later that night. It was won by Sheamus, and he will now battle Gunther at Clash at the Castle.

Sami was still determined to prove his worth to The Bloodline and squared off against Drew McIntyre in the main event of Friday's SmackDown. The Usos interfered in the match, almost leading to a victory for Sami. Drew put him a way with Claymore, but The Bloodline attacked after the match.

Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn beat McIntyre down in the middle of the ring to close the show. Roman will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre this Saturday at Clash at the Castle.

Sami took to Twitter today and simply wrote "W" over an image of him posing with The Bloodline.

Kevin Owens still wants to team up with Sami Zayn in WWE

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are close friends in real life but have been bitter rivals in wrestling for years. Kevin was in the main event of this year's WrestleMania against Stone Cold Steve Austin and has since been in a feud with Ezekiel.

However, it appears that KO is willing to go back to his roots with his new character change. The 38-year-old brutally attacked Ezekiel on a recent episode of RAW and hit him with a powerbomb on the ring apron.

The Prizefighter also had a tremendous match with Drew McIntyre and has made it known that he wants to hold a title after not holding one in the company for over five years.

He spoke with the TWC Show recently and said he'd love to capture the Tag Team Championships one day with Sami Zayn. KO added that they had been tag champs everywhere in their careers besides WWE.

Roman will celebrate two years as champion on this week's edition of SmackDown. Time will tell if The Bloodline is just using Sami Zayn or if he will remain a part of their group.

