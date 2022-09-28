Sami Zayn sends message to famous musician after missing their concert to attend WWE RAW

Sami Zayn competed on WWE RAW last night despite having prior plans.

He battled AJ Styles in a singles match with The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa ringside. Sami and AJ's rivalry started on social media following Roman Reigns presenting Zayn with an official "Honorary Uce" shirt. The Phenomenal One called Sami "pathetic" on Twitter and it led to the match last night on the red brand.

Solo Sikoa interfered and hit AJ with a Uranage outside the ring. The Honorary Uce followed it up with the Helluva Kick for the pinfall victory. On RAW Talk, Sami revealed that he did not want to appear on the show tonight, but The Bloodline had to teach Styles a lesson.

Sami claimed that he had tickets to see Ringo Starr in Montreal but couldn't attend because he had to wrestle AJ Styles. The 38-year-old took to Twitter to send a message to the drummer of The Beatles after he was unable to attend his show.

"[email protected] hope you had a great time in Montreal. Peace and love."

The WWE Universe reacts to Sami Zayn as an "uce"

WWE's official Twitter account posed a question to fans earlier today and asked them to rate Sami as an Honorary Uce.

Rikishi sent out an image from the the 2005 film Four Brothers with The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn's faces edited into the image. The WWE Hall of Famer is the father of The Usos and Sikoa.

Another member of the WWE Universe claimed that Sami doesn't need Roman, but The Tribal Chief needs him.

One wrestling fan claimed that Sami's storyline with The Bloodline is the best thing going in the company right now.

Another fan sent praise the 38-year-old's way and gave him a new nickname.

Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa are set to team up to face Madcap Moss and Ricochet this Friday on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if any members of The Bloodline are ringside for the match.

Are you enjoying the storyline between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline? How would you like to see it play out? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

