Sami Zayn set to face another Bloodline member on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn has been engulfed in a feud with The Bloodline ever since getting booted from the group at the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Canadian star will continue his battle on Monday Night RAW this week as he takes on Jimmy Uso in a singles match.

Zayn was in action on SmackDown last Friday where he faced off against Solo Sikoa. Roman Reigns also sent Jimmy Uso to the ringside. The Tribal Chief stated that The Bloodline could get Jey Uso back if they manage to get rid of the former Honorary Uce.

While Sikoa was able to win the match, the duo's attempt to take down Sami failed as the latter laid out Jimmy with a Helluva Kick and managed to escape before Sikoa could get his hands on him.

Jimmy was challenged to a singles match by Sami Zayn after SmackDown. The match was later made official by WWE.

Sami Zayn promised that The Bloodline will crumble on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn's storyline with The Bloodline has been the most talked about acts in pro wrestling for the last few months. The former NXT Champion has vowed to take down Roman Reigns' faction after the group mercilessly beat him and Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble.

Zayn sent a message to Jimmy Uso after his loss against Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. The Canadian star stated that he knows what will happen to Jimmy once he loses his match against the former:

"You take me on in Boston and I will make sure Boston is the same city where The Bloodline crumbles. When you come up short against me in Boston, I know what's waiting for you on the other side with Roman Reigns. So Jimmy, how about it? Monday night, Boston. What do you say, my dawg? Feeling Ucey?"

While Sami Zayn is no longer associated with The Bloodline, the former NXT star still hasn't been able to mend fences with Kevin Owens. However, the two former best friends have the same mission in WWE and could soon join forces in their quest to take down Roman Reigns' faction.

