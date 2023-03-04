Sami Zayn set to face top Bloodline member in a blockbuster match on SmackDown

Sami Zayn is set to be in action on this week's SmackDown. He will face top Bloodline member Solo Sikoa.

Zayn has been feuding with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline since betraying the group at the Royal Rumble premium live event. At Elimination Chamber, he was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, WWE announced that Zayn will be facing The Enforcer of The Bloodline. This will be the former Intercontinental Champion's second match since losing to Reigns. His first was a victory over Baron Corbin on RAW.

Disco Inferno recently spoke about the idea of Sami Zayn eventually beating Roman Reigns for his title

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently spoke about the idea of Sami Zayn possibly dethroning Roman Reigns at some point down the line.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno stated that the 38-year-old star shouldn't be the one to beat The Tribal Chief. He thinks that Cody Rhodes should indeed be the one to beat Reigns:

"It's just it's not good for the suspension of disbelief if you have this guy is the guy that beats Roman Reigns after he's mowed down the whole roster, you know. Like, you need somebody who looks the part to beat him and I think Cody looks the part,"

Rhodes will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. He won this year's 30-Man Royal Rumble Match to earn a shot at The Tribal Chief's title.

The American Nightmare will appear on this week's SmackDown, as he is finally set to come face-to-face with Reigns for the first time. Expect The Tribal Chief to also address the situation within The Bloodline.

