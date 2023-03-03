Wrestling veteran addresses whether 38-year-old WWE star should be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns 

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently addressed whether Sami Zayn should be the one to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Reigns captured the Universal Title in August 2020 after defeating The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match. The Tribal Chief unified the world titles last April at WrestleMania 38 when he beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. His title reign has now exceeded 900 days.

Last month, Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. The two superstars will have a rematch on March 4 at a live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno disclosed that he does not believe Zayn should be the one to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline.

"It's just it's not good for the suspension of disbelief if you have this guy is the guy that beats Roman Reigns after he's mowed down the whole roster, you know. Like, you need somebody who looks the part to beat him and I think Cody looks the part," he said. [0:44 - 0:58]

Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39

After several months of absence due to injury, Cody Rhodes returned to in-ring competition last January to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match and punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare will now square off against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, at this year's Show of Shows. Next Friday on SmackDown, the two superstars will stand face-to-face for the first time since Rhodes won the Royal Rumble match.

