Sami Zayn shares two-word message following brutal Elimination Chamber showdown

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn shared a cryptic message following his vicious encounter with Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber. The two Canadian stars brutalized each other with numerous weapons during their Unsanctioned Match.

The nearly half-hour-long bout saw the two former teammates use chairs, tables, bins, and more to punish each other. The contest ended with The Prizefighter emerging victorious. KO continued the assault after the finish, only for Randy Orton to show up and take Owens out with an RKO.

Sami Zayn has not been on any show following the premium live event. Amid his absence from WWE programming, the 40-year-old took to his X/Twitter account to share an interesting two-word message ahead of Friday Night SmackDown:

"Solidarity forever," he wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

WWE Superstar Jey Uso makes a bold claim about Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn had a memorable run as a member of The Bloodline. He joined the faction as 'Honorary Uce' in 2022 and was integral to the unit until he took out Roman Reigns at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

During his interview on SHAK Wrestling, Jey Uso reflected on Sami's contribution to the group. He noted they wouldn't be The Bloodline without the latter. The Yeetmaster pointed out how Zayn made all the stable members laugh on TV:

"We wouldn't be Bloodline without Sami Zayn," Jey Uso said. "He brought some of the best segments out. You know how he made us laugh on TV. All of that was real. Live TV. I'm trying to cover up my face because I can't stop laughing. It's like, 'We're going live in 3, 2, 1,' and I'm like, 'Please don't make me laugh, Uce. Please don't make me laugh,'" he added. [From 12:38 to 13:12]

You can check out Jey Uso's comments in the video below:

Following Randy Orton's return, Kevin Owens is more likely to wrestle the veteran at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see what plans the Stamford-based company has for Zayn heading into The Showcase of the Immortals.

