Sami Zayn takes a shot at WWE for update aimed at former rival

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently took a shot at the company for wishing his former rival Johnny Knoxville on his birthday.

Last month, Zayn faced The Bloodline member Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where the former eventually lost the match.

On the March 6 episode of Monday Night RAW, Zayn faced Jimmy Uso and was interfered by Jey Uso following the match. Despite Jey initially hugging Sami, the former backed his brother and betrayed the former Honorary Uce.

WWE's official Twitter handle recently uploaded a photo of Johnny Knoxville as they wished him on his birthday.

Responding to the post, Zayn mentioned that things are already difficult for him, and the post didn't quite help him.

"It's been a rough few weeks and this isn't helping," wrote Sami.

Check out a screengrab of Sami Zayn's Instagram story below:

Cody Rhodes revealed that he would like to face Sami Zayn

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently revealed that he would like to face Sami Zayn in the near future.

While speaking on an episode of the Out of Character podcast, Rhodes praised Zayn by calling him a 'next-level human being.' He added that the former Honorary Uce has evolved since his time at NXT and would like to face the latter in a one-on-one match soon.

"As we stood there, I thought, 'well, I'd love to wrestle this guy. I would love to wrestle this guy' because, you know, Sami wasn't sweating me when I was Stardust and rightfully so, he didn't need to. He was coming up from NXT and on a roll. It's a different person now. So, very much it's a match that I look forward to when and if it ever happens with somebody like a Sami Zayn. He's a next-level performer and he's even in more of an elite next-level human being," said The American Nightmare.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Zayn.

