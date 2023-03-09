"A match that I look forward to" - Cody Rhodes wants to wrestle 4-time champion in WWE

Cody Rhodes recently expressed his desire to compete against Sami Zayn in WWE.

After several months of absence, Rhodes returned to in-ring action last January to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He will challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Zayn has also been feuding with Reigns and The Bloodline after turning on the group at the Royal Rumble event.

Zayn squared off against The Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber. Before the bout, he confronted Rhodes on Monday Night RAW. In an interview with Out of Character, The American Nightmare disclosed what went inside his head as he stood face-to-face with the former Honorary Uce.

"As we stood there, I thought, 'well, I'd love to wrestle this guy. I would love to wrestle this guy' because, you know, Sami wasn't sweating me when I was Stardust and rightfully so, he didn't need to. He was coming up from NXT and on a roll. It's a different person now. So, very much it's a match that I look forward to when and if it ever happens with somebody like a Sami Zayn. He's a next-level performer and he's even in more of an elite next-level human being." [43:42 - 44:10]

Cody Rhodes saved Sami Zayn from a Bloodline attack on WWE RAW

Last Monday, Sami Zayn went head-to-head against one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso on RAW. As the two fought inside the ring, Jey Uso came through the crowd and stood on the announce table.

After the match ended with Zayn's victory, Jey celebrated with him and hugged him, which received a massive pop from the crowd.

However, Jey quickly turned on Zayn and superkicked him. As The Usos and Solo Sikoa ganged up on The Master Strategist, Cody Rhodes rushed to the ring to save the former Intercontinental Champion. The Bloodline then retreated.

