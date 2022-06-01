Sami Zayn compares his relationship with WWE Superstar to legendary musicians

Sami Zayn expressed his thoughts on his relationship with Kevin Owens.

Zayn and Owens share a deep history stemming from their indie days before their WWE debuts. They even won the ROH World Tag Team Championship when they were known as El Generico and Kevin Steen.

Their friendship became a roller coaster when they joined NXT and eventually the main roster. Their most recent fallout was seen during the latest episode of SmackDown during an episode of The KO Show.

The self-proclaimed locker room leader expressed his thoughts on his frenemy. He posted a picture of them with a caption that compared the two to Paul McCartney and John Lennon; members of the legendary band The Beatles:

"Lennon/McCartney of pro wrestling"

Owens will have a singles match against Ezekiel in Hell in a Cell on Sunday. Meanwhile, The Great Liberator will be focusing on his new role as an honorary member of The Bloodline.

Kevins Owens and Sami Zayn traded words on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown

No love was lost despite the former friends being on different brands. While Zayn was busy making friends with one of WWE's strongest factions on the blue brand, Owens was busy proving Ezekiel was, in fact, Elias on RAW.

Their time apart seems to have taken a toll on their friendship after Zayn appeared on Owen's segment last Friday. After a quick catch-up, The Conspiracy Theorist said he believes Kevin about Ezekiel. Their reunion then started going south.

Being the locker room leader, Owens requested that his friend visit RAW so he could talk to their roster. However, Zayn declined the request and said he had work to do on the blue brand.

The RAW star then started to insult the SmackDown talent. He said The Bloodline didn't even acknowledge him, mentioning their recent match where The Usos left Sami in the ring on RAW.

For now, fans are waiting to see when the two former best friends will collide again in the ring.

