"They just sold some effing tickets" - The Undertaker's backstage reaction to WWE SmackDown Superstar's promo

SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn recently opened up about The Undertaker being impressed by one of his promos during his time on the NXT brand.

Zayn is currently one of the most despicable heels in the business today. He was once the biggest babyface in NXT, often dubbed the "heart and soul" of the brand. He successfully connected with the fans, who rooted for him throughout his journey until he captured the coveted NXT Championship.

Appearing on the Broken Skull Sessions podcast, hosted by Stone Cold Steve Austin, Sami Zayn spoke about one of his favorite memories from his time in NXT. Zayn recalled The Undertaker and Kevin Owens watching one of his and PAC's promos in the build-up to their match at TakeOver R Evolution.

The former Intercontinental Champion added that The Deadman was left so impressed with their work that he got up and praised them:

"So, he's watching this and sort of like the NXT gorilla, and he's watching the promo, and he's watching Undertaker loving it. So when I slap him in the face, Undertaker gets all fired up and pokes his head into gorilla and he goes, 'Yeah! They just sold some effing tickets!' But gorilla position's kind of busy, so nobody sold it since nobody could hear him," said Sami Zayn (From 1:59 - 2:25)

Zayn cried during The Undertaker's Hall of Fame speech

Sami Zayn confessed to having shed tears during The Undertaker's speech at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony earlier this year. The SmackDown Superstar was particularly touched by the WWE legend speaking about coming to terms with his physical limitations:

"Four out of the five (WWE Hall of Fame speeches), I was weeping. And it's because I know first-hand what that's gonna feel like. Because I even heard Undertaker say this in a different interview where he said something like 'My mind, I still have visions of what I want to do, how I want to do it, I still see it. But you come to a point where my body just won't let me do it anymore,'" said Sami Zayn. [15:49-16:10]

The Great Liberator is reportedly dealing with an injury. Fans noticed and pointed out during his appearance on last week's SmackDown that he was wearing an arm sling.

