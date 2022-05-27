Sami Zayn tweets throwback clip with fellow SmackDown Superstars

Over the past couple of weeks, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn's quest to get on The Bloodline's good side has been unsuccessful.

Since last month, he has been donning The Bloodline t-shirt on the blue brand. The former Intercontinental Champion did not spare Paul Heyman from his theories on why he should be included in the faction. This week, Zayn shared a throwback of Roman Reigns and The Usos during their teen years wherein he had photoshopped himself into the image.

While his current attempts to get acknowledged by The Bloodline have garnered mixed reactions from veterans and fans alike, Zayn does not seem to be backing away from his mission any time soon.

The Conspiracy Theorist recently took to Twitter to share two short clips of him and The Usos. One is of the trio dancing on NXT, and the other is more recent, where Zayn attempted to dance with Jimmy and Jey, hinting he has been supporting the faction since day 1.

"I mean Day 1 dawg," tweeted Zayn.

A screengrab of Zayn and The Usos dancing on NXT.

Sami Zayn was reportedly ready to appear on a segment with Roman Reigns

The Bloodline is now a dominant faction, with all three members holding gold. Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, whereas The Usos are the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Based on a report by Fightful Select, Zayn was scheduled to appear with The Tribal Chief in the opening segment on the blue brand, but it was scrapped. Instead, the former IC Champion faced former arch-nemesis Shinsuke Nakamura, who defeated him in a singles match.

Before his match with Nakamura last week, the self-proclaimed locker room leader told Heyman that he wanted to share an important message with The Bloodline, to which the Special Counsel responded that Zayn's efforts were not in vain.

While Paul Heyman has seemingly been entertaining Zayn's theories, he is yet to approach The Head of the Table directly. It is yet to be seen how far Sami Zayn will go to get himself included in the dominant faction.

Edited by Angana Roy