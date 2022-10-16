[Watch] Sami Zayn uses Roman Reigns' signature move in an attempt to take down former WWE Universal Champion

Sami Zayn continued his attempts to get into the good books of Roman Reigns at a WWE Live Event in Phoenix.

The Honorary Uce's addition to The Bloodline has been one of the most enthralling storylines of the year so far. While Reigns formally accepted Zayn into the group, the latter still has his differences with Jey Uso, who claims he sees right through his stablemate's actions.

The duo, however, had to put aside their differences at this week's Saturday Night's Main Event house show. Sami Zayn teamed up with The Usos to take on Braun Strowman and The New Day in the night's main event.

The ending of the bout saw Zayn hit a Superman Punch on Strowman to keep him down. The Master Strategist then attempted a Spear on the former Universal Champion. However, the latter stopped him in his tracks and delivered a powerbomb to pick up the victory for his team.

Check out the clip below:

Sami Zayn recently used Roman Reigns' iconic catchphrase at a WWE event

Sami Zayn's attempt to finish the match at Saturday Night's Main Event with Roman Reigns' maneuver was not the first time he tried to emulate The Tribal Chief.

Two weeks back, at another WWE house show in Saskatoon, Canada, The Honorary Uce asked the live crowd to "Acknowledge him." Sami, however, was wary that his actions could upset the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and asked fans and Solo Sikoa to keep it a secret.

The bond between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn continues to grow stronger every week. However, Jim Cornette believes that Reigns sees through Zayn and is just keeping the latter around for his own benefit.

"Everybody has a different way of processing Sami Zayn, and Sami is being brilliant at doing this which is why he's getting over in the group. Jimmy is just kinda laid back or whatever but Jey is the one that's adamantly against Sami but he's doing it for legitimate reasons because he can see and knows that Sami is a su*k up. Roman realizes that also but he's gonna use Sami but Jey doesn't want to tolerate him. They've put a lot of thought into this."

The weekly segments between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline are among the most engaging angles in all of wrestling. Despite his differences with Zayn, Jey put his personal vendettas aside to help The Honorary Uce in his match on SmackDown.

