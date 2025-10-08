Santos Escobar breaks silence with a short message after re-signing with WWE

Santos Escobar has been the talk of the wrestling world lately. The Mexican star recently broke his silence with a social media post after his reported re-signing with WWE.The Stamford-based promotion confirmed Escobar's departure following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW by moving him to the alumni section of the roster page. However, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion and World Wrestling Entertainment have reportedly agreed on a new deal.Earlier today, Santos Escobar took to his Instagram account to post a video of himself from a photoshoot. The clip featured some text delivering a subtle message regarding his re-signing.&quot;It's only the beginning. Never underestimate power,&quot; read the text. You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEscobar shared another picture of himself, seemingly from the same photoshoot, wearing a mask. The 41-year-old could return to wrestling under a mask under his new contract with the wrestling promotion.Why did Santos Escobar quit WWE in the first place?The leader of Legado del Fantasma was reportedly offered a contract extension. However, he decided against signing the deal.According to a report from PWInsider, the issue Escobar had was not regarding money. He was reportedly concerned about the future direction of his on-screen character. He did not want his character to get lost in the mix.Santos Escobar's concerns made complete sense looking at his recent booking. The former LWO member has yet to win a singles match in 2025 with two months left in the year.Wrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKWWE made overtures to keep Santos Escobar which included a higher salary contract offer. Escobar turned down the offer, and as a result will be a free agent after today. (via PWlnsider)His last win inside the squared circle, barring one tag team win at Worlds Collide in June, was on the August 9 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. He defeated Andrade in a United States Number 1 Contendership match. Unfortunately, he lost the title match to LA Knight two weeks later.Only time will tell how Escobar fares inside the ring following his re-signing.