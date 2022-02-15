NXT Superstar claims to be better than Bron Breakker

NXT Superstar Santos Escobar stated that Bron Breakker is very good but not better than him.

The NXT Champion and Santos Escobar will lock horns for the gold at NXT Vengeance Day. The second generation wrestler has been the man to beat in the NXT with an impressive record since his debut on the brand. Rick Steiner's son got hold of the NXT Championship after just 14 matches on the promotion when he defeated Tommaso Ciampa at New Year’s Evil.

In an interview with Bleav in Pro-Wrestling, Santos Escobar said that beating Bron Breakker could cement his position in the WWE.

"You have to keep working every single day. I think you’re only as good as your last match. And this match should cement me, should cement and solidify the position I have. Not only on NXT, but in the company. When all eyes are on you, that’s when you have to shine. I’ve been giving great matches since I got here. But now I have all the eyes on me. And so, I’m gonna take advantage of that, make it mine, and seize the moment.” said Escobar.

Escober further went on to state that he will prove on Tuesday that he is better than the former Baltimore Ravens fullback.

"This kid (Bron Breakker) is good. He’s more than good, but he’s not better than me. And I’m about to prove it this Tuesday. And when I do, then not just NXT who they already know, but everyone in the company will say, ‘Oh, this guy is the guy.’ - continued Escobar.

Bron Breakker accepts Dolph Ziggler's challenge for NXT Championship match

The NXT Champion has agreed to fight Dolph Ziggler for the gold after the former's match with Santos Escobar.

Breakker, who is the nephew of Scott Steiner, took to Twitter to accept the former World Heavyweight Champion's challenge.

Bronson Steiner @bronbreakkerwwe @HEELZiggler mentioned coming to NXT and taking my title. You want the next shot after Santos come on down. Your move #Iwillsayittoyourface @HEELZiggler mentioned coming to NXT and taking my title. You want the next shot after Santos come on down. Your move #Iwillsayittoyourface

Do you think Santos Escobar can capture the NXT Championship at NXT Vengeance Day? Sound off below!

Does Bianca Belair want a match against Ronda Rousey? We asked her during her recent UK tour.

Edited by Pratik Singh