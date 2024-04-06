Santos Escobar shows off impressive body transformation ahead of WWE WrestleMania

WWE SmackDown star Santos Escobar has shown off his incredible body transformation ahead of SmackDown. The veteran will be in action in a tag team match this weekend.

Santos Escobar is a member of Legado Del Fantasma In the Blue Brand. The former champion betrayed Rey Mysterio and the Latino World Order at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 and cost the Hall of Famer the United States Championship. Last night on SmackDown, Andrade turned his back on Legado Del Fantasma and came to the rescue of Rey Mysterio. Dragon Lee was attacked backstage, and Andrade was announced as his replacement at WrestleMania. It will be Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar versus Anrade and Rey Mysterio in a tag team match at The Show of Shows.

Ahead of WrestleMania XL, Escobar took to his Instagram story to show off his impressive physique. You can check out the SmackDown star's Instagram post below.

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio reveals ideal retirement match

Rey Mysterio has revealed an interesting idea for his retirement match in the future. The veteran defeated his son, Dominik Mysterio, last year at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

The rivalry between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar is quite personal. Escobar intentionally left brass knuckles on the ring apron at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, and Logan Paul capitalized to win the United States Championship. However, Rey Mysterio's rivalry with Dirty Dom is on another level.

In an exclusive interview with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rey Mysterio shared that he doesn't know what his retirement match will be. He suggested that he could face his son in a Hair vs. Mask match when it is time for him to retire.

"That is a very good question, and [a] very hard one as well," Rey Mysterio said. "I don't think I have an opponent in mind, but if I had to put all my marbles on the line, I wouldn't mind betting my mask against something big, something worth me winning for the very last time. I don't know who that is. I mean, would Dom put his hair on the line? Mask versus hair? Why not? Yeah, that might be a great option." [2:44 – 3:21]

The wrestling world was elated to see Andrade reunite with Zelina Vega and help Rey Mysterio this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. Only time will tell which team will win the massive tag team match at WWE WrestleMania XL.

