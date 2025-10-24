Saraya lashes out at fan for disrespectful comment

Saraya is known for speaking her mind at all times. Therefore, she lashed out at a fan who disrespected her recently.Saraya is one of the most well-known female wrestlers in the world. She was a big part of the women's revolution. Sadly, her in-ring career in WWE was cut short due to an injury. Following this, she left the sports entertainment juggernaut and joined AEW, where she wrestled for a few years. Earlier this year, she announced that she had left AEW and has since been focused on her other projects. The Anti-Diva is very active on social media and doesn't hesitate to hit back at fans who try to take liberties with her.A fan recently posted on social media criticizing the former WWE star's appearance. The former Paige replied in the most suitable way possible.&quot;Well I’m 33 and not 19. Anyways. Show us what you look like, we’re all curious.&quot;Check out her tweet here:Vince Russo believes that Saraya will return to WWEEver since Saraya announced her exit from AEW, fans have speculated that she might join WWE. However, that has not happened yet. But with AJ Lee recently making her return to the ring after ten years, fans still believe that this is possible.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that the former AEW star is the next return pop that Triple H has in his back pocket.&quot;I was thinking about that, bro, I swear to God. As soon as she's done with this, that is the next big pop Triple H has in his back pocket. I wonder if Triple H has a separate bank account that's like just pop money. We're gonna put this away for pop money. Chris [Featherstone], without a shadow of a doubt, that's coming,&quot; Russo said.It will be interesting to see if the former Paige will return to WWE in the future.