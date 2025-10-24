  • home icon
  Saraya lashes out at fan for disrespectful comment

Saraya lashes out at fan for disrespectful comment

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 24, 2025 00:36 GMT
Saraya
Saraya is a former AEW Women's World Champion (Image credit: AEW's YouTube channel)

Saraya is known for speaking her mind at all times. Therefore, she lashed out at a fan who disrespected her recently.

Saraya is one of the most well-known female wrestlers in the world. She was a big part of the women's revolution. Sadly, her in-ring career in WWE was cut short due to an injury. Following this, she left the sports entertainment juggernaut and joined AEW, where she wrestled for a few years. Earlier this year, she announced that she had left AEW and has since been focused on her other projects. The Anti-Diva is very active on social media and doesn't hesitate to hit back at fans who try to take liberties with her.

A fan recently posted on social media criticizing the former WWE star's appearance. The former Paige replied in the most suitable way possible.

"Well I’m 33 and not 19. Anyways. Show us what you look like, we’re all curious."

Check out her tweet here:

Vince Russo believes that Saraya will return to WWE

Ever since Saraya announced her exit from AEW, fans have speculated that she might join WWE. However, that has not happened yet. But with AJ Lee recently making her return to the ring after ten years, fans still believe that this is possible.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that the former AEW star is the next return pop that Triple H has in his back pocket.

"I was thinking about that, bro, I swear to God. As soon as she's done with this, that is the next big pop Triple H has in his back pocket. I wonder if Triple H has a separate bank account that's like just pop money. We're gonna put this away for pop money. Chris [Featherstone], without a shadow of a doubt, that's coming," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see if the former Paige will return to WWE in the future.

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
