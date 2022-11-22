Saraya reveals WWE Hall of Famer inspired her ring gear at AEW Full Gear 2022

Former WWE Superstar Paige, now known as Saraya in AEW, returned to the ring over the weekend in-ring attire inspired by Chyna.

The inaugural NXT Women's Champion hung up her boots five years ago after suffering a neck injury at a live event. She spent some time in the company as a manager for the Kabuki Warriors and was a host on WWE Backstage with Renee Paquette, Booker T, and CM Punk.

She made her return to the ring this past Saturday night in New Jersey. Saraya defeated former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker at AEW's Full Gear event. Many fans were reminded of Chyna when they saw Saraya's ring gear for the match. One fan sent a tweet to Saraya and noted the similarities in the gear.

"I know she always wears black.. but her gear gave me@ChynaJoanLaurervibes... Definitely the two most important female wrestlers that defines today's women's wrestling."

Saraya responded and revealed that she used the legend's gear as inspiration for her AEW Full Gear attire. Chyna sadly passed away in 2016 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside DX in 2019.

"I actually used her gear as inspo!!" tweeted Saraya.

Saraya texted WWE Superstar Sasha Banks after getting cleared

Saraya spoke with Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast and revealed that she sent a text to Sasha Banks after she was medically cleared to return to the ring. Sasha hit Paige with a dropkick at a live event in 2017, causing her to step away from the ring for over five years.

WWE opted not to renew Saraya's contract earlier this year. She signed with All Elite Wrestling and debuted at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in September. Time will tell if Saraya will earn a championship in AEW.

