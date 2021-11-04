Sasha Banks further remarks about former WWE Superstar's AEW Debut 

Before AEW Dynamite, Sasha Banks reacted to former WWE United States Champion Samuray Del Sol's debut for the promotion. Since then, she has made additional comments following the latter's debut match.

While the former Women's Champion didn't say much, but showed clear support for her former colleague in his new venture with All Elite Wrestling.

"Good lucha things @gloat" - Said Banks

Del Sol, formally known as Kalisto in WWE, debuted on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. He teamed up with Aero Star to face off against the AAA Tag Team Champions FTR.

Banks' tweet showed a picture of what appeared to be her and Del Sol working out between the ropes together, inside a local gym.

The duo has a well-documented friendship, dating back to their time in NXT. Both can be seen together in countless social media posts like this one:

It's well known that Sasha Banks does not care about referencing, or even interacting, with wrestlers from other promotions, especially AEW.

Banks is not afraid that her shoutouts to old friends on social media would cause her any trouble with WWE officials.

What is Sasha Banks upto on WWE SmackDown?

Following the WWE draft, Sasha Banks remained on the blue brand; only to be joined by Charlotte Flair. In the infamous "title swap" segment, Flair swapped out her RAW Women's Championship with Becky Lynch's SmackDown Women's title.

Sasha Banks quickly answered The Queen's open challenge on last week's Friday Night SmackDown. However, the multi-time Women's Champion refused to face Banks, and instead accepted a challenge from recent NXT call-up Shotzi.

While the latter was able to push Flair to her limit, she would ultimately lose following an accidental distraction from Banks.

Shotzi then attacked The Boss. Many are citing WWE completed a "double turn," making Banks a Face and the 'Ballsy Badass' a heel. The move makes sense, as Banks was just portrayed as a heel in her recent feud with Bianca Belair.

Edited by Angana Roy