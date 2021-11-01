"Unhappy and no longer wants to work for that company" - Vince Russo on Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's WWE title swap (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Charlotte Flair is unhappy in WWE following Andrade El Idolo and Ric Flair’s departures from the company.

Charlotte recently made headlines after she allegedly had backstage arguments with Becky Lynch and Sonya Deville. According to various reports, the 35-year-old was escorted out of the building after her recent botched title exchange segment with Lynch on SmackDown.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo gave his opinion that Charlotte Flair no longer wants to work for WWE. He also stated that the exits of her fiancé and father from WWE have likely affected her.

“Chris, when you get to the point that you’re unhappy and you no longer want to work for that company, and you make that up in your mind… let’s look at Charlotte Flair, bro. Her husband [fiancé] is at AEW, the WWE has treated her father like cr*p over the years. Bro, she can name any price whatsoever to [AEW President] Tony Khan, any price, and she knows it,” Russo said.

Vince Russo’s theory on Charlotte Flair’s WWE mindset

Andrade El Idolo and Ric Flair left WWE in March and August, respectively. Since both men departed, Charlotte Flair has allegedly had real-life disagreements with Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, and Sonya Deville.

Vince Russo thinks Flair “probably hates” her job right now, hence why she is behaving however she likes behind the scenes.

“She probably, bro, is in a situation right now where she feels alone, by herself, she probably hates it. So what happens when you have a talent like that, Chris, is every little thing is going to cause them to blow. When they’re laying out the creative to her, ‘Okay, this is gonna make me look [bad],’ she is immediately unhappy because she’s not happy there,” he said.

Russo added that WWE is likely to either give Charlotte Flair her release or “make her life miserable” for the remainder of her contract.

