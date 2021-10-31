5 recent news and rumors about Charlotte Flair: Locker room reaction to Becky Lynch confrontation

Ever since her reported backstage confrontation with Becky Lynch after their title exchange, Charlotte Flair has been one of the primary topics of discussion.

While she's certainly one of the greatest performers of the modern era, does The Queen feel the need to look for a new challenge?

There has been speculation that Flair's inner circle might be pushing for her to leave WWE, especially since her father and partner have parted ways with the company. Several Superstars have reportedly expressed their reluctance to work with Charlotte, who has been described as "hard to work with."

Let's dive into the 5 recent news stories and rumors you need to know about Charlotte Flair:

#5. Dutch Mantell breaks down his issues with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's title exchange

On the most recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell was critical of the title exchange between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. He said both brands should've protected their champions and made them untradeable.

Mantell felt that even if they resorted to swapping titles, it should have been an automatic exchange and not an elaborate segment. He also pointed out that Flair and Lynch were clearly unhappy with how things played out.

"I guess it worked out well in the past, but to draft your champion to the other show does not make sense to me. You know it's almost like NFL, you know, you protect certain players, they cannot even be traded. When you protect your champions that they won't be traded off, and then when both are changed, they got the other show's belt. The best thing to me would've been to just have them automatically exchanged. I think it has got more cons to it than pros, but I didn't like the idea, and you could tell Charlotte and Becky were pissed off. You can tell they were mad. That was not a smooth development. It's not what draws money," said Mantell.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh