Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) sends one-word message to SmackDown star celebrating 15 years in WWE

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) recently took to Twitter to send a one-word message to WWE SmackDown star Natalya.

The 10-time champion reportedly walked out of WWE after relinquishing her Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Naomi on May 16, 2022. Banks was considered a top star in the company at the time but alleged creative differences with the management led to her departure from the promotion.

After a hiatus, Sasha Banks debuted as Mercedes Moné for New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) at Wrestle Kingdom 17. She defeated KAIRI to win the IWGP Women's Championship at Battle in the Valley on February 18, 2023.

SmackDown Superstar Natalya recently took to Twitter to announce that she's celebrating her 15th anniversary on the WWE main roster. Banks reacted to her tweet with a one-word message, which you can view below:

"Legend," she wrote.

The Queen of Harts and The Boss shared the ring on several occasions in WWE. It would be great to see the two superstars compete against each other again down the line.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion recently name-dropped Sasha Banks in WWE

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley had an intense battle for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. The two had a great build-up to their rivalry before the big match at The Show of Shows.

On an episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania, Flair cut a promo in which she said her 14 title reigns were not built on fear, insecurity, and nepotism. She then named a few of her opponents whom she respects, including Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks.

Fans immediately broke into "What?" chants, but The Queen shut them down and told them to listen to what she had to say. It was seemingly the first time a superstar dropped Banks' name since she walked out of the company.

