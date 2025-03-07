Sasha Banks has a message for Naomi after Jade Cargill's attack at WWE Elimination Chamber

Naomi has become the talk of the wrestling town lately after being seemingly revealed as Jade Cargill's mystery attacker at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event. After the brutal beatdown last weekend, AEW star Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) has shared a message for her friend.

Ad

The Storm made her return during the six-woman Elimination Chamber Match and relentlessly assaulted The Glow, leaving her unable to compete in the bout. Many thought she would target Liv Morgan since she and Raquel Rodriguez were spotted in the parking lot when Jade Cargill was mysteriously taken out on SmackDown last year.

Naomi has since been spotted wearing a bedazzled neck brace, selling the injuries from the attack. Earlier today, Mercedes Moné went live on Instagram, where she was asked about the idea of a match with Jade Cargill. The CEO gave a cagey response, saying that she needed to call Naomi back after her friend seemingly reached out to her this morning.

Ad

Trending

"Mercedes Moné vs. Jade [Cargill]. I gotta call up Naomi. I don't know. I don't know. I don't know. We'll see. I had a miss call earlier this morning so I have to see," Moné said.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Check out her message below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Naomi after the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

Naomi's status for WrestleMania 41 appears to be up in the air, as she was seemingly written off TV. Whether or not she is The Storm's real attacker remains to be seen, but Jade Cargill will return to WWE SmackDown this week to address her actions at Elimination Chamber in Canada.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans could expect her to come face-to-face with Bianca Belair, who has been looking for some answers from her former tag team partner. Did The EST of WWE conspire with Naomi? Fans must tune in to SmackDown tonight to find out.

If you use quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback