Sasha Banks has one-word reaction to historic weekend for WWE legend

Sasha Banks (currently Mercedes Mone in NJPW) has reacted to Stacy Keibler's gratitude to the WWE Universe for her 2023 Hall of Fame induction.

On March 27, 2023, Stacy Keibler was formally inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. She thanked the WWE Universe for their support before saying, "It's good to be home." The legend attributed her interest in pro wrestling to her former lover Kris Cumberland. She was formerly a WCW superfan frequently seen on tape.

Stacy won the Nitro Girls competition in 1999 and debuted as a cheerleader before becoming a renowned valet in WWE alongside Vince McMahon and Test.

Torrie Wilson inducted her best friend Stacy Keibler into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023. She went on and on about the veteran's contributions and their friendship.

Earlier today, Keibler took to Twitter to thank the WWE family for a heartwarming gesture at WrestleMania 39.

Stacy Keibler @StacyKeibler What an incredible weekend being back with my @WWE family! Seeing so many familiar faces warmed my heart and meeting new people made it even better What an incredible weekend being back with my @WWE family! Seeing so many familiar faces warmed my heart and meeting new people made it even better ❤️ https://t.co/xc58urpneg

To her post, Sasha Banks responded with one word, indicating that Stacy looked beautiful.

"Zazazuzazeeeeeeee," she wrote.

You can check out the former WWE Superstar's tweet below:

Sasha Banks addressed her WWE departure

When they announced their departure from WWE in May, Sasha Banks and Naomi were the defending Women's Tag Team Champions.

Despite being champions, they had singles feuds scheduled leading up to Hell in a Cell and chose to leave the business.

Before leaving, The Boss and Naomi are said to have left their Women's Tag Team Championship on former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis' desk.

Sasha was recently interviewed at Planet Comicon in Kansas City by AEW star Leva Bates. According to the champion, nobody knows why she quit the organization because she hasn't said anything.

"I had to have a change. I had to feel something different in my heart and my soul. I had to go after a whole new dream and a whole new chapter and a whole new destiny for me, and this is what I wanted for me, and this is what I wanted to make happen for me, that's it," Sasha Banks said.

Check out the full video below:

Since leaving WWE, The Boss has debuted in NJPW as Mercedes Mone and won the IWGP Women's Championship. Time will tell whether the 31-year-old returns to WWE or spends the rest of her career somewhere.

What did you think of Sasha Banks' one-word message to the WWE Hall of Famer? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes