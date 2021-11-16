"This is going to be the greatest match of all time" - Sasha Banks responds to WWE Hall of Famer regarding potential dream match

Is Sasha Banks about to get her dream match in WWE with Trish Stratus?

SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks was the latest guest on The Kurt Angle Show to discuss all things WWE. During the show, Angle played Banks the clip from Trish Stratus showing interest in a potential dream match between the two women in the future. Banks seemed very excited about this before issuing a response of her own that seemed very much in character:

"I'm so glad to hear that she's down," Sasha Banks said. "I know she's booked and busy. I know that she's a mother. But Trish again, whenever you are ready, give me a call. I'm best friends with Vince. I know that you're not [laughs]. I have his number on speed dial. So if you need it, you can give me my number. You can text me if you have it slide into my DMs. I'll let him know. And we'll make millions, baby. This is going to be the greatest match of all time. So let's do it, Trish. Get done with that work. Put the kids to bed. Come fight me."

Will Sasha Banks get her match with Trish Stratus?

There has been a tremendous amount of hype throughout the WWE Universe regarding a potential dream match between Trish Stratus and Sasha Banks.

If we're lucky, WWE will capitalize on this and schedule this match for next year's WrestleMania event in Dallas at AT&T Stadium.

Will The Boss score a big win over a WWE Hall of Famer? Or will Trish deliver some Stratusfaction to the WWE Universe one more time? We'll hopefully find out soon enough.

What do you make of Sasha Banks' comments? Would you like to see a match between Banks and Stratus happen? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

