Sasha Banks is currently out of action. However, the suspended WWE star has continued to be in the headlines, mainly due to her ventures outside of the squared circle.

It has been over five months since Banks and Naomi infamously walked out of WWE due to issues with the company's creative direction. The duo was suspended indefinitely due to their actions and stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championship.

The Boss recently made her return to the ring as she visited Lucha Libre Barcelona during her trip to Spain, where she trained with some of its members.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion also met Japanese wrestler Miyu Yamashita in Spain after an interaction between the two on social media. Miyu recently took to Twitter to post a picture of herself alongside The Boss.

Miyu is currently signed to Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling. She has also competed in Tony Khan's promotion where she unsuccessfully challenged Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's Championship.

How did fans react to Sasha Banks' recent picture with Miyu Yamashita?

Sasha Banks is one of the most popular female wrestlers of all time. The Boss has been at the top of WWE's women's division since signing with the company in 2012.

Other than her natural charisma and promo abilities, Banks is one of the best performers inside the squared circle and the idea of a potential match between her and Miyu Yamashita sent internet fans into a frenzy.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

American professional wrestler Veda Scott also reacted to the picture of the duo, calling the potential match between them a "DREAM MATCH."

Daniel @DannyDiaz60 @miyu_tjp @MercedesVarnado Hopefully you will get to wrestle each other one day 🤼‍♀️ @miyu_tjp @MercedesVarnado Hopefully you will get to wrestle each other one day 🤼‍♀️ https://t.co/xMuRfOSzM3

Sasha Banks has stayed off the wrestling radar since walking out of WWE in May. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been busy with non-wrestling ventures and there is no word on when she could be back in action.

She recently teased a match against former WWE star Kairi Sane, who's currently competing in Stardom in Japan. Seeing The Boss engage with Kairi and Yamashita is sure to spark additional rumors about her future, as she has previously been open about her ambition to wrestle in Japan.

