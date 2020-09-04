Sasha Banks has inarguably been one of the MVPs of the year alongside Bayley. Many fans would even say that The Golden Role Models have been the most entertaining act on WWE TV, but the dynamic could all end soon as the company is getting ready for the inevitable split.

The Legit Boss was a guest on the 'Table Talk' podcast with D-Von Dudley, and Sasha Banks was asked about who she would like to face at Evolution 2.0 if WWE decides to get the PPV back.

Sasha Banks was quick to name Trish Stratus and said that sharing the ring with the WWE Hall of Famer in a singles match would be an unreal experience.

Sasha Banks had nothing but high praise for Trish Stratus. Sasha Banks also revealed a fond memory of when she saw Trish Stratus at an Eddie Guerero tribute show.

"If I could choose anybody? Trish Stratus. I would lose my mind. But honestly, there are so many people. I would like to have a match with anybody I have not had a match with before. Trish Stratus was the top of the women's division of her time. She was the best. She was beautiful. She was athletic, and she inspired me. I have a bunch of her stuff. I remember going to the Eddie Guerrero tribute show, and she had this pink shirt on, and I saw that shirt at a store, and I was like, I need that shirt because Trish Stratus had that shirt. Trish Stratus was always the one. When I finally got to meet her and work with her, I fell more in love with her. She is the most amazing beautiful human being I've ever met. Not only did she inspire me in the ring, she inspires me for what she does outside of the ring as well." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Will WWE book Evolution 2.0?

WWE is reportedly pushing for Evolution 2.0 to happen, and many people in the company feel it may be brought back by the end of 2020. Tom Colohue had first reported back in August 2019 that there were discussions about running the second edition of the all-women's PPV.

In June earlier this year, Alex McCarthy reported more details on the backstage status of the PPV.

Evolution 2.0 seems set to happen soon, and it would indeed be great to see Trish Stratus back for another match; after all, WWE would need all the star power they can get.