In an interview with BT Sport, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks discussed potential dream matches she may be interested in. Sasha Banks is scheduled to face off against Asuka at Survivor Series, representing the SmackDown Women's division as its Champion.

Sasha Banks has previously discussed some of her dream opponents within WWE. This includes her former best friend Bayley, Liv Morgan, or Ruby Riott. Ultimately, she chose to main event WrestleMania with Bayley as one of her dream matches. You can read more about it here.

Sasha Banks wants to take the NXT UK Women's Championship from Kay Lee Ray

Sasha Banks successfully defended her WWE SmackDown title against Bayley and is set to represent the blue brand against Asuka at Survivor Series. However, that has not stopped The Boss from thinking up of some potential dream matches she would like to have in the future. This includes mixing it up, with NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray.

"So, Kay Lee Ray, I got a private jet sweetie, I'm making millions. I don't mind flying over there. Or we can meet halfway. I can buy an island. I'm that rich. I don't mind snatching that [NXT UK Women's Title] from her, because that's a nice little dream match of mine." H/t Wrestling Inc

Sasha Banks took the time to show off her immense wealth to the NXT UK Champion, even suggesting she would not mind doing a "Becky Two Belts" kind of thing by 'snatching' the NXT UK Women's Title from her.

"I'm only 28 and I've done so much already, this year I've held nearly every title except the NXT ones"



"@Kay_Lee_Ray I've got a private jet sweetie, I'm making millions, I'll fly over - it's a dream match of mine"



Give us @SashaBanksWWE vs KLR in the @btsport studio 🤯 #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/oek5Q3cmBr — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 15, 2020

Sasha Banks has her pick of the lot in terms of potential future matchups. Currently, she seems to be leaning towards a feud with the returning Carmella. However, the fans have a lot of matches they would like to see her in too, including Bianca Belair. Speculation is great, but regardless of what feud she finds herself in, we can guarantee it will be must-see TV.