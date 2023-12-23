Sasha Banks will finally return to WWE, and major AEW champion could also join the company, comedian Jeff Dye predicts

Former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has been the subject of significant speculation lately, with many fans wondering if she will return to the company next year. Could a major AEW star also join World Wrestling Entertainment in 2024?

Although Banks has yet to wrestle in a match since May 2023, reports have recently emerged on her asking price for a WWE comeback. Comedian Jeff Dye gave his prediction for the popular competitor on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast.

Dye believes that Banks will return under the creative leadership of WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H:

"Where does Sasha Banks land? It's not AEW. She's gonna come to WWE. She's gonna come right back. That's my prediction."

Meanwhile, AEW World Champion MJF has often been speculated as someone who could eventually end up in World Wrestling Entertainment. Even Cody Rhodes spoke about it not too long ago.

Jeff Dye had the following to say about MJF:

"I think MJF is going to go to WWE. It's time for that next big step for him, that next big stage. You might say, 'Why isn't he loyal to AEW?' Dude, he's done everything you can do there."

Dye continued:

"They're gonna throw a heap of money at MJF, and he's gonna go, 'Alright, I'll see what I can do over here.' If all fails in WWE, if for whatever reason they can't make the golden child of MJF work, he'll just go back to anywhere else he wants. That's what the best do. When you're as good and as famous and as over as MJF is, you don't gotta worry about what's gonna happen if it [WWE run] doesn't go as hoped."

Sasha Banks' last WWE matches

Before leaving the company in 2022, Sasha Banks held the Women's Tag Team Championship with Naomi.

The duo defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler in three back-to-back matches during May of that year. Banks (Mercedes Mone) has mainly wrestled at NJPW events since then, while Naomi (Trinity) joined IMPACT Wrestling.

