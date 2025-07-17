  • home icon
"Save me" - WWE icon Bayley shares personal update following Evolution 2025 

By Yiannis Bouranis
Published Jul 17, 2025 15:29 GMT
RAW superstar Bayley (Photo credit: WWE.com)
Bayley is a former WWE Women's Champion. [Image via WWE.com]

Bayley recently took to social media to post an update on her status after a couple of brutal matches at Evolution 2025 and the July 14 episode of Monday Night RAW, respectively.

The Role Model lost in a Triple Threat Women's Intercontinental Championship Match involving Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria at the Evolution PLE and then missed the opportunity to earn another shot at the title at SummerSlam 2025 on the following RAW. Valkyria defeated Bayley in a Two Out of Three Falls Match to earn a rematch against Lynch at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

On her Instagram story, The Role Model informed her fans about her condition, posting a tub and revealing that she is currently undergoing therapy to recover from her recent battles with Lyra Valkyria and reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.

"Save me," the former WWE Women's Champion wrote, as she aims to get back on track amid her feud with Valkyria and The Man.

Bayley is recovering from her battles at Evolution 2025 and this week's RAW. [Image via The Role Model's IG]
Bayley is recovering from her battles at Evolution 2025 and this week's RAW. [Image via The Role Model's IG]

Bayley thanks WWE fans for their support at Evolution 2025

Bayley was one of the several stars who performed at the female-exclusive Evolution Premium Live Event last weekend.

Following her Triple Threat Match involving Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch, The Role Model took to X to thank fans for their support at the event.

"I cannot explain the feeling in the arena last night, but it was reminiscent of the early NXT days for me. Some kind of magic and so full of love. Thank you to every person that showed up in support, and thank you all for watching. This picture sums up my night," she wrote.
It will now be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the 36-year-old after she failed to earn a shot at the Women's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. It is currently unclear if she will be a part of The Biggest Party of The Summer next month.

Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer.

Edited by Yash Mittal
