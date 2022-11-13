Scarlett Bordeaux breaks silence following fan incident at WWE live event; Karrion Kross comments

Scarlett Bordeaux broke her silence to comment on the unfortunate fan incident she was involved in at WWE's recent live event in Peoria.

While Karrion Kross squared off against Drew McIntyre at the latest WWE live event in Peoria, Scarlett stood at ringside in her husband's corner. At one point during the match, however, a fan threw a drink at her, which left the 31-year-old fuming.

Following the event, the SmackDown star took to Twitter to comment on the unfortunate incident.

"As a classy woman from Chicago, I’m not surprised that something like this would happen in Peoria. 🤢 PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo, 😘" Scarlett wrote.

Meanwhile, Scarlett's husband commented on his wife's tweet with a funny GIF of an angry old woman climbing a wall.

Scarlett Bordeaux @Lady_Scarlett13



WWE called the police and ejected multiple fans after the incident

Several fans who attended the Peoria live event have tweeted about the incident that led WWE to call the police.

One fan disclosed that security initially ejected the lady who threw the drink at Scarlett. They then returned to take away the rest of the lady's family.

"We are right behind them it was the lady with them that threw the drink and they took her away first and then came and got her family who looked embarrassed to be associated with her they didn’t cuff the man just asked him to leave," the fan tweeted.

A few fan videos have surfaced on social media showing security ejecting the lady responsible for the incident from the arena. Some fans also posted photos of the clean-up following the incident on social media.

J. @YowieFnWowie @Lady_Scarlett13 I was there. I thought it was completely disrespectful and uncalled for. Ejected as she should be. @Lady_Scarlett13 I was there. I thought it was completely disrespectful and uncalled for. Ejected as she should be. https://t.co/75e3kAmL0u

