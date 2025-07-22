Scarlett goes off script to kiss WWE star on RAW, reveals why she did it

WWE Superstar Scarlett recently went off script to kiss a popular RAW star on the latest edition of the red brand's show. She has now taken to social media to reveal why she did it. The star is none other than her husband, Karrion Kross.On this week's WWE RAW, Karrion Kross locked horns with Sami Zayn in a singles match. Kross had his wife, Scarlett, by his side, who helped him on multiple occasions by distracting the former Intercontinental Champion. After a hard-hitting battle, the match ultimately ended in Kross' favor. This was the former Final Testament leader's first singles win on the red brand since July 2024.Immediately after the bout, an emotional Scarlett went off script to kiss her husband, before celebrating his win on TV. The star has now taken to X/Twitter to explain why she did it. The 34-year-old said that she took payback for Kross' unexpected kiss on an edition of WWE RAW earlier this month, asking him not to start what he cannot finish.&quot;That kiss was payback for that rib you pulled the other week. Don’t start what you can’t finish, Kross,&quot; she wrote.Check out her post below:Vince Russo is not a fan of Karrion Kross' booking in WWEDuring a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he believed, despite poor booking by the Triple H-led creative team, Karrion Kross was getting over with fans on his own merit.Russo added that Kross did not need too much assistance from the creative team because he was a &quot;bona fide star.&quot;&quot;They are giving Karrion Kross nothing,&quot; Russo said. &quot;Zero, bro. Nothing. And he is going out there and getting himself over, so I don't wanna hear it, bro. Yes, creative has to assist you, but a real bona fide star is going to get themselves over.&quot;Check out the video below:It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Karrion Kross' future.