Scarlett sends touching message to Karrion Kross hours before special event

Karrion Kross and Scarlett are among the real-life couples who have been featured on WWE programming over the years. The list includes other big-name duos, from Stephanie McMahon and Triple H to John Cena and Nikki Bella, but Kross and Scarlett are regarded as one of the more intriguing pairs. On a day that is huge for multiple reasons, Scarlett is publicly praising her husband.

The Herald of Doomsday began dating The Perfect Ten in 2016 while the two were on the indies. Kross and Scarlett both had pre-signing appearances with WWE, but Scarlett's contract was confirmed in November 2019, and Kross' deal was announced in February 2020. The former AAA stars debuted on NXT that April.

The Smoke Show took to Instagram today to wish a Happy Anniversary to her best friend. Scarlett revealed how proud she is of Kross as they prepare for the premiere of the Blue Evening drama film, which Karrion produced. The two-time NXT Champion also stars in Blue Evening as a character named Frank, billed under his real name of Kevin Robert Kesar. Scarlett wrapped the post with a promise for the future and attached a few photos.

"Happy anniversary to my best friend, the man I love, build with, and go to war for. And today, I couldn’t be more proud watching you shine at the premiere of Blue Evening, a film you not only starred in, but produced. You’re a force, and we’re just getting started. [heart emoji]," Scarlett wrote with the photos below.

Scarlett's WWE debut actually came in June 2014 as one of Adam Rose's Rosebuds. She worked with Rose more than one dozen times, then lost to Nia Jax in December 2016 as an enhancement talent.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett continue teasing WWE push

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have been the subject of increased rumors and speculation within the WWE Universe in recent weeks. The happy couple took to social media after last week's red brand appearance to drop a big teaser for the future.

"You'll see. #WWERaw [hourglass emoji] #RawOnNetflix," Karrion Kross wrote with the photos below.

Scarlett has wrestled 15 matches for WWE since the RAW loss to Nia Jax as an enhancement talent in 2016. Her last singles bout was a loss to Lyra Valkyria at the non-televised live event in Dublin on June 29, 2023, which was her third singles bout in WWE past the Jax match and a dark match loss to Shotzi.

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More