"You use my s**t" - WWE Hall of Famer jokes about Bron Breakker owing him money

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner joked on a recent episode of Table for 3 that Bron Breakker owes him money.

Last year, Bron Breakker made his WWE debut when he defeated LA Knight during the premiere episode of NXT 2.0. A few months later, he reached the top of the division when he defeated Tommaso Ciampa at NXT New Year's Evil to win his first NXT Championship.

Since then, Breakker has been proving himself in the ring and on the microphone consistently. On a recent episode of Table for 3, 'Big Poppa Pump' Scott Steiner and Rick Steiner joined the NXT Champion, during which Scott joked about Breakker owning him money for using his moves:

"You owe me money every time you use my s**t." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Steiner was referring to The Frankensteiner and Steiner Recliner that he used during his professional wrestling career. The Steiner brothers were last seen at the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 when they were inducted by Breakker.

Bron Breakker reveals why he didn't use 'Steiner' as his WWE in-ring name

The Steiner Brothers have added their name to the history books as one of the best tag teams of all-time. From winning tag team gold to singles championships, Scott and Rick Steiner have created a legacy in the industry and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

Bron Breakker is currently at the top of the Black and Gold brand as the NXT Champion. In less than a year, Breakker won the title on two occasions and became the face of the brand. Speaking on Table for 3, the champion revealed why he decided not to use his family name:

“I kind of came up with it from football and just playing football I tried to hurt people or break people in half when I was blocking. That’s kind of how I came up with the name and I don’t feel like we need to use the [Steiner] name for me to be successful. I mean, I think I should, just go my own, go my own route and pay tribute to [The Steiner Brothers],” said Breakker. (H/T - WrestleTalk)

Despite getting a new name, Breakker managed to make waves and become the top guy of the brand in less than a year.

