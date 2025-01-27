Scott Steiner says he will slap WWE legend after his call about botched title loss before RAW; legend insulted the Steiner family

Scott Steiner has threatened to slap a WWE legend who took several shots against the Steiner family during the Saturday Night's Main Event show. He also called out the result of a match, saying that there had actually been a title change.

Jesse "The Body" Ventura called out the questionable IQ of the Steiner family in the beginning of the match between Bron Breakker and Sheamus. He said that Breakker, belonging to the Steiner family, must think 2+2 is 5. He went on to take further shots at the family and even said that the referee had counted three at one point when Sheamus covered Breakker and that he was the actual new Intercontinental Champion.

Trending

WWE has not acknowledged that any such change occurred, and Breakker is still the champion officially. However, Ventura feels this is a botch, and Breakker has actually lost the title, indicating that WWE is robbing Sheamus. Now, Scott Steiner has responded.

Steiner didn't mince his words and called out Jesse Ventura, saying that the legend had forgotten that he had attended a highly educated university. He added that the next time he saw Ventura, he would slap him, and the legend's training would not help him.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

"Jesse Ventura seems to forget that I attended a highly educated university next time I see him there’s a 141 2/3 chance that I will slap him like a b***h….. his navy seal training can’t help him"

The star made his thoughts clear (Credit: Scott Steiner's X account)

Scott Steiner could return to WWE as part of the audience

WWE has made it a policy in recent weeks to bring back several wrestling legends and have them front and center as part of the audience. The company has honored its Hall of Famers and legends who helped pave the way for the current roster and stars.

Scott Steiner may not be part of the show, but he could return as part of the audience for a big Bron Breakker match in the future. It remains to be seen what happens should he cross paths with Jesse Ventura during such an appearance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback