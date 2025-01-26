Sheamus breaks silence after major alleged botch by WWE official robs him of championship win; message sent after heartbreak

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 26, 2025 03:30 GMT
The star has responded (Credit: WWE Saturday Night
The star has responded (Credit: WWE Saturday Night's Main Event)

Sheamus may have just been robbed of the Intercontinental Championship win that he's been dreaming of for a long time. The star has broken his silence on the loss.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Sheamus faced Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. This is the only title that the Celtic Warrior has not won over his long career and one that he has been after for some time now. The star almost got the win at one point during the match after he hit Breakker with the Brogue Kick. However, before the 3rd fall was counted, the referee stopped because Breakker's leg was on the rope.

also-read-trending Trending

Jesse 'The Body' Ventura, who was on commentary, immediately said that the referee had botched the count. He said that the referee had clearly not seen the leg in time and had looked up while pausing the count before he even saw the leg. He called the referee's entire move a botch. Unfortunately, Sheamus went on to lose the match and broke the silence minutes later.

He sent out a single dot. What this meant was for anyone to guess.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Minutes later though, the star has clarified what he meant and in a picture with Jesse Ventura, he said that he was robbed. He clearly agreed with The Body and made his point in the post.

""ROBBED" @GovJVentura," he wrote.

Check out his message below:

With the Celtic Warrior making this claim, it remains to be seen if he gets a rematch.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी