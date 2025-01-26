Sheamus breaks silence after major alleged botch by WWE official robs him of championship win; message sent after heartbreak

Sheamus may have just been robbed of the Intercontinental Championship win that he's been dreaming of for a long time. The star has broken his silence on the loss.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Sheamus faced Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. This is the only title that the Celtic Warrior has not won over his long career and one that he has been after for some time now. The star almost got the win at one point during the match after he hit Breakker with the Brogue Kick. However, before the 3rd fall was counted, the referee stopped because Breakker's leg was on the rope.

Jesse 'The Body' Ventura, who was on commentary, immediately said that the referee had botched the count. He said that the referee had clearly not seen the leg in time and had looked up while pausing the count before he even saw the leg. He called the referee's entire move a botch. Unfortunately, Sheamus went on to lose the match and broke the silence minutes later.

He sent out a single dot. What this meant was for anyone to guess.

Minutes later though, the star has clarified what he meant and in a picture with Jesse Ventura, he said that he was robbed. He clearly agreed with The Body and made his point in the post.

""ROBBED" @GovJVentura," he wrote.

With the Celtic Warrior making this claim, it remains to be seen if he gets a rematch.

