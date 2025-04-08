Scott Steiner sends a message to Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Penta on behalf of Bron Breakker

Scott Steiner sent a message to Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Penta, all three of Bron Breakker's opponents for WrestleMania 41. The reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion will defend his title in a Fatal Four-Way Match.
The match was made official earlier this week. There has been tension between all four superstars for multiple weeks. Mysterio and Balor recently defeated Breakker and Penta in a tag team match, with Balor pinning the masked luchador.
On X, Steiner sent a message to the superstars involved in the Intercontinental Championship picture. The veteran referenced his iconic "Steiner Math" promo.
"What do you freaks think? Should we teach them how Steiner math works?" he wrote.
Check out Steiner's post on X:
Sam Roberts predicted Dominik Mysterio would dethrone Bron Breakker as WWE Intercontinental Champion
Sam Roberts has predicted that Dominik Mysterio will win his first singles championship on the main roster by dethroning Bron Breakker. He has backed the Judgment Day member to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts pitched his idea of how the Intercontinental Championship match should end. He said:
"My finish was Bron Breakker spears Finn Balor, Penta takes out Bron Breakker, Dominik covers and pins Finn Balor and Dominik says, 'I did it so we could have the title in The Judgment Day.' And Finn Balor's pissed. And Dominik's the Intercontinental Champion."
Mysterio is a former NXT North American Champion but hasn't held a singles title on the main roster. Meanwhile, Balor has previously held multiple championships in WWE, including the Intercontinental Title. He was recently unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone Breakker. Lastly, Penta is still relatively new to the company but has been highly impressive in his first few months.
The masked luchador has the opportunity to make history in his first ever WrestleMania, as he could walk out as champion.