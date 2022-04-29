Former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty on the introduction of  the 'worm' dance to his matches

Former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty (real name Scott Garland) shared the ideation and creation of the iconic worm dance he did during his matches.

The former member of Too Cool competed in the lightweight division of WWE in the late 90s. One of his notable feuds was with Dean Malenko for the Light Heavyweight Championship in the early 2000s. Following his release from WWE in 2007, Garland began training NXT recruits at the performance center.

During the latest edition of Stories with Briscoe and Bradshaw, Scotty talked about the creation of the worm dance and how it garnered a reaction from the audience:

"I remember working with Albert and I'd lay him out by the ropes and I would just run and hit the other ropes. I grabbed the ropes and put on the brakes and I'd just stop down and worm across to him. I was dropping elbows and headbutts and all kinds of different stuff, just trying it out. I didn’t know what I had, but I knew I was getting a reaction from the audience, just from worming across to him." (H/T - WrestlingNews.co)

Last December, the former two-time tag team champion returned to in-ring action at a local promotion, Independent Superstars Pro Wrestling (ISPW).

Scotty 2 Hotty becomes Too Cool

Scotty 2 Hotty and the late Brian Christopher (Grand Master Sexay) formed a duo called Too Cool.

After Christopher was out due to an ACL injury, Scotty incorporated dance moves into his matches. In 1999, Too Cool teamed up with Hall of Famer Rikishi, wherein they would dance in the ring after their matches to entertain the audience.

In the same interaction with Stories with Briscoe and Bradshaw, the trainer turned producer spoke about how Michael Hayes informed them about Rikishi joining in their victory dances post matches:

“I remember Brian and I came back together after his ACL tear. We came back on Raw in October of ’99. We were kind of by ourselves until sometime in December. All I can remember is Michael Hayes saying Jr (Rikishi) is going to come out and save you guys. It was something with the Mean Street Posse, and I think British Bulldog and maybe Val Venus may have been involved. Rikishi is going to come down, make the save, and then we want you guys to do a post-match victory dance." (H/T - WrestlingNews.co)

Check out the entire interaction below:

In November last year, Scotty 2 Hotty requested the company for his release. The last time the former light heavyweight champion competed in the ring was at Wrestling Revolver's The Debut event in June 2016, where he defeated Jake Manning.

