Scrapped plans for WWE SummerSlam revealed

It has been revealed that another city attempted to host this year's WWE SummerSlam but never heard back from the company.

Logan Paul is the reigning United States Champion, and he was born in Cleveland, Ohio. He has already boasted about the premium live event coming to his hometown later this year, but it has now been revealed that another city in Ohio wanted to host this year's SummerSlam as well. The Cincinnati Bengals play at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati and are looking to host the premium live event this year.

As pointed out by ESPN's Ben Baby, Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluto claimed the Bengals made an effort to host SummerSlam. However, they did not hear back from WWE after reaching out several times.

"Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Alutto said the Bengals made an effort for Paycor Stadium to host WWE SummerSlam, which ended up going to Cleveland instead. Alutto: 'They did reach out several times. They said they didn’t call back.'"

Logan Paul officially announces WWE SummerSlam will take place in Cleveland

United States Champion Logan Paul announced last month that SummerSlam will be held in Cleveland and hilariously teased a match with NBA star LeBron James at the event.

The 29-year-old made the announcement on his Impaulsive podcast in March and revealed that the event will go down on August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio.

"WWE SummerSlam will be hosted in Cleveland, Ohio, this year. Cleveland, where I am from, we're bringing it back at the Cleveland Browns Stadium which is crazy," he said.

The popular YouTuber added that he wants to bring his brother, Jake Paul, to the show and joked about wrestling against LeBron James.

"I want it to be one of the biggest events that Cleveland's ever seen and hopefully I get an opponent who I can bring the house down with. I'm probably wrestling LeBron (James)," he added.

Logan Paul successfully defended his United States Championship in a Triple Threat match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania XL. It will be fascinating to see if he can hold onto the title until the premium live event in August.

