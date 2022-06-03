Seth Rollins sends out a final warning to Cody Rhodes before Hell in a Cell

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins sent out a warning to Cody Rhodes ahead of their Hell in a Cell match on June 5th.

The two superstars are all set to clash at the Hell in a Cell premium live event. This will be the third bout between Seth and Cody since the latter returned to promotion at WrestleMania 38. On two previous occasions, it was The American Nightmare who came out on top. Speaking of the event, WWE had earlier announced that the tickets had all been sold out. Having failed to beat Cody twice, the Visionary will be desperate to walk out of the cell as the winner.

The company recently took to Twitter to share a poster for the high-profile match. Rollins quickly took note of the post and reshared it as he eyes out to get the better of his rival in front of a jam-packed arena. He claimed in his post that the Nightmare will come to an end on Sunday.

You can check out the tweet below:

Bully Ray showers praise on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins feud

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Bully Ray has shared his thoughts on the Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins segment on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The latest episode of the red brand saw the two superstars getting involved in a brawl. Dusty Rhodes' son addressed the crowd to deliver a promo for The Visionary and vowed to hurt him. Soon after, Rollins appeared in the middle of the crowd to trash talk about the former Intercontinental Champion. Upon refusing to fight Cody inside the ring, the American Nightmare made his way into the stands to start a brawl. In the end, they were separated by WWE officials.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Ray professed that the segment on RAW was nicely executed.

"There's more of a build (...) for Cody and Seth than there has been for the ladies,'' said Bully Ray. ''Last night, the Cody and Seth segment was excellent, really really well done and executed. I don't like to see Cody in his suits, almost like he looks too polished and too perfect. I loved the fact that he was willing to get into a brawl last night with his suit on.''

The feud between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins is likely to come to an end at Hell in a Cell. With Roman Reigns not booked for the premium live event, this match is sure to be one to watch out for.

