Sean Waltman says WWE should let Daniel Bryan wrestle for other promotions

Daniel Bryan will wrestle Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship this Friday night on SmackDown. Many are expecting this to be Bryan's swan-song from the Friday night brand, though not WWE entirely.

Daniel Bryan has spoken in recent weeks about having a desire to wrestle in some other promotions around the world. Bryan has even alluded to doing this while still employed by WWE. Adding fuel to the fire of possible dream matches, Daniel Bryan was extremely complimentary of AEW Champion Kenny Omega during an interview with Barstool Sports.

At least one former WWE star believes that the company should allow Daniel Bryan to do some freelancing and work with other promotions, all while never officially leaving WWE. Further, he believes this would benefit WWE in the long run.

Speaking on the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman explained this would be a net positive for both sides, both WWE and Daniel Bryan.

“That’s smart of him (Daniel Bryan) because he’s trying to preserve his relationship with the company and still be able to go out there and do things to satisfy himself at this stage of his life and career,” said Waltman. “And I think it would behoove the company to let him do that, honestly. I’m not saying, ‘Hey, go ahead and go main event an AEW pay-per-view' or something, but if he wanted to go out and do his own thing and even produce it himself, good for him.”

Daniel Bryan's WWE contract expires soon

Daniel Bryan's WWE contract reportedly expires in September. He has said that while he doesn't seem himself retiring yet, he wants to find a balance between home life and stepping into the ring.

“My contract is up soon. We need to figure out what a good balance between home life and wrestling. I never want to stop wrestling, I love it, it’s just figuring that out," Bryan said earlier this month while taking part in a meet and greet for WrestleMania 37.

Bryan continued, "It'd be interesting if I could wrestle in different companies and WWE. That's something I'm trying to weasel my way into right now."