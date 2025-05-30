Secret Hervice member changes up her look following recent WWE SmackDown appearance

A member of The Secret Hervice showed off a new look ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Alba Fyre used to be in a tag team known as The Unholy Union alongside Isla Dawn, and the duo captured the Women's Tag Team Championship together. Isla Dawn was released by the company earlier this year.

Fyre is now a member of Chelsea Green's Secret Hervice faction on WWE SmackDown with Piper Niven. Ahead of tonight's show, the veteran took to her Instagram story to show off a new look. Fyre revealed that she added more red to her hairstyle, and you can check it out in the image below.

Fyre showed off a new look on social media. [Image credit: Alba Fyre's Instagram]

Piper Niven and Alba Fyre were in action this past Friday night on SmackDown, and Chelsea Green was ringside for the match. The Secret Hervice lost to B-Fab and Michin in a tag team match. Michin recently revealed that her tag team with B-Fab is known as Rush Hour.

Former WWE writer points out a flaw with Alba Fyre's faction on SmackDown

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently discussed The Secret Hervice and admitted that he liked the group on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo noted that he was a fan of the faction but claimed that WWE gave them a terrible name. The legend added that there was never an explanation given as to why Alba Fyre decided to align with Green and Niven on WWE television.

"I like the Secret Hervice even though it's a horrible name. But again, no explanation of how (...) What's the name? Ira Dawn. Lyra Dawn. What's the name? Isla Dawn. Alba Fyre. Whoever. A name. No explanation. No explanation whatsoever of why she decided to help Chelsea. All of a sudden she's just in the group." [From 36:39 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Alba Fyre and The Secret Hervice following their loss on SmackDown.

