"Sending you so much love" - WWE stars react to Mandy Rose's devastating post

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Oct 04, 2025 22:08 GMT
Mandy Rose on NXT!
Mandy Rose on NXT! [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE Superstars have often interacted with Mandy Rose following her abrupt release at the end of 2022. Meanwhile, several notable names reacted to The Golden Goddess's devastating post about her late brother on Instagram.

In October 2022, Mandy Rose's elder brother, Richard, passed away, which she revealed in a post on social media. Rose was devastated upon losing her brother and often spoke highly of him. Recently, she uploaded a post and wrote a heartfelt message for her late brother on his third death anniversary.

Later, several stars poured in with heartfelt and positive messages on such a difficult day for Mandy Rose. Maxxine Dupri, Fallon Henley, and CJ Perry commented on the post. Meanwhile, others like Torrie Wilson, Indi Hartwell, Raquel Rodriguez, and more reacted to the post.

"It never gets easier… but I carry you with me always. Honoring my brother in heaven, the one watching over us always. I know you are at peace now, love you so much and not a single day goes by I don’t think of you. Hold your loved ones close because you just never know. Time passes, but the missing never lessens. Always honoring u Richie, forever my guardian in heaven 👼 love you. 💙," Rose wrote on Instagram.
WWE Superstars react to Mandy Rose's devastating update!
WWE Superstars react to Mandy Rose's devastating update! [Image credit: Rose's Instagram account]

Will Mandy Rose return to WWE for another run?

In 2021, Mandy Rose returned to WWE NXT for a singles run and created Toxic Attraction under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership. The 35-year-old star had one of the best runs on the brand alongside her stable and became the first woman to unify the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships.

However, it all came crashing down for Rose when she was abruptly fired from the promotion as she crossed a certain parameter of her contract. After her release, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin continued their respective careers on the developmental brand, and Jayne is currently the NXT Women's Champion.

In an interview on Ten Count Media, Jayne commented on the possibility of Mandy Rose's return to the Stamford-based promotion and stated she's grown as a performer. Moreover, she thinks a match between the two would be very different and wonders if Rose could keep up with her in WWE.

