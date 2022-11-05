WWE legend Jim Cornette has responded to the recent comparisons between Shawn Michaels and United States Champion Seth Rollins.

Kurt Angle stated on an episode of his podcast that Rollins is the "next Shawn Michaels" and that he will reach that level in due time. The Visionary recently captured the United States Championship from Bobby Lashley.

Brock Lesnar attacked The All-Mighty before the match and Rollins capitalized on capturing the title from a weakened Lashley. Rollins and Mustafa Ali are currently feuding on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on episode 268 of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the legendary manager and promoter addressed the comparisons between the two stars:

"I think he (Kurt Angle) is making the comparison because they resemble each other, in terms of, they were in the guy in WWE at their individual times that was long, lean, and athletic," said Cornette. "I don't know that you can compare Seth with Shawn Michaels in terms of, you know, drawing ability and box office." [01:11 - 01:40]

Cornette complimented Rollins but added that the Heartbreak Kid was nearly the best in the business during his time in the ring:

"I mean, Seth is good," Cornette added. "But Michaels, the one thing you have to do about the obnoxious little pr*** that he was, he was nearly the best in the business. Especially at the WWF style of the 90s." [01:57 - 02:13]

Jim Cornette says Seth Rollins is one of the best in-ring talents in WWE

The wrestling veteran continued to praise Shawn Michaels for his in-ring work while claiming he wasn't the best human being in the business.

Cornette added that Rollins may not be as talented as the Heartbreak Kid but is definitely one of the best wrestlers in WWE:

"People were saying during that period of time in the mid 90s, regardless of company, 'that Shawn Michaels, he's the best in the ring in the business,'" Cornette continued. "Not the best promo, not the best human being, but the best in the ring. I don't know if you can say that about our friend Franklin (Cornette's nickname for Seth Rollins). But he's one of the best in the company in the ring." [03:05 - 03:27]

WWE @WWE Can't celebrate 10 years of @WWERollins without looking back at the Heist of the Century 🤯 Can't celebrate 10 years of @WWERollins without looking back at the Heist of the Century 🤯 https://t.co/BjALXQoU9N

Seth Rollins has spent a decade in the company and has held both the WWE and Universal Championships twice. It will be interesting to see if The Visionary and Roman Reigns cross paths once again down the line.

