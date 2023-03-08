"Seth doesn't like him" - Former record-setting champion discusses recent comments made by WWE star on CM Punk

Seth Rollins made headlines when he called CM Punk a "cancer," further leading to speculations of a WWE return for the two-time AEW World Champion. Dax Harwood has voiced his take on the matter.

Being the first-ever WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champion alongside Cash Wheeler, FTR currently perform in All Elite Wrestling, where they have also held the AEW World Tag Team Championship once.

In an interview conducted by Inside The Ropes, Dax Harwood revealed that both Seth Rollins and CM Punk are his close friends. He even drew parallels to FTR's feud with The Young Bucks when asked if Rollins' remarks were a tongue-in-cheek response to rumors of a WWE return for Punk:

"As far as me and The Bucks go, I never want to fully let you in on the story. When it’s time, it’ll be time. Right now, I don’t want to let you in on the story, because it’s either not going to meet your shooting expectations, or it’s going to exceed them, you know, and then you’re going to be, you’re going to want more and more and more. But with that with the Punk situation, the story has been out, things have been said about Punk, right." [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Dax Harwood continued:

"He [Seth Rollins] was a great, he was a great person to me. And obviously, I have a great relationship with Punk, maybe my best friends are Cash and Punk. But in saying that, if it’s real, and Seth doesn’t like him, that’s okay, you know what I mean? That is totally okay... Because I’m telling you there’s a sh*t tonne of people on this planet right now that don’t like me, and Cash still loves me." [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

When CM Punk turned down a challenge issued by the former WWE Champion

Both Rollins and Punk's history dates back to 2012-13, when the former made his WWE debut alongside his Shield brothers.

The trio were instantly put into a storyline where they were closely associated with the Straight Edge Superstar and Paul Heyman. However, the company discontinued the storyline after it was revealed that Heyman was paying the stable to work for Punk.

Cut to late 2013, at the Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view, Punk single-handedly defeated The Shield in a 3-on-1 Handicap match.

After his departure from the company in 2014, CM Punk returned briefly with the Stamford-based promotion, working on WWE Backstage. Whilst Rollins issued a challenge to Punk to "fight" him, the mouthwatering bout never happened, and the controversial star once again departed WWE.

Do you think CM Punk will return to the squared circle in 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

