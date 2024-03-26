Seth Rollins is "absolutely not" a locker room leader, says 6-time champion currently on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins is currently flying high on Monday Night RAW as the World Heavyweight Champion. While The Visionary may be holding a top title, a six-time WWE champion does not think that he is a locker room leader.

Drew McIntyre is on his way to a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania XL. During a recent interview with The Masked Man Show, The Scottish Warrior made his intentions clear for The Show of Shows.

The former WWE Champion noted that he was going to defeat Rollins and win the World Heavyweight Championship in front of a live crowd. Drew McIntyre vowed to elevate the title, something he said The Visionary was not doing, as he did not act like a locker room leader.

"I don't hate Seth Rollins, he's not CM Punk — I just don't like the way he goes about things in his selfish attitude and he doesn't see it, he thinks he's a leader, but he's absolutely not, he's all about himself," Drew McIntyre said. "A true leader is about the roster, is about democracy, and how can you lead the roster, lead the locker room if you're never in it and you're on your tour bus?"

The Scottish Warrior did bend his character a little to praise Seth Rollins but noted that The Visionary had to give up the World Heavyweight Championship to allow the title to grow.

"For me, he's done a great job, a phenomenal job... I don't know if anybody could've made the title into what it is besides somebody like him," Drew McIntyre said. "I will finally have that world title I can take around and defend, it will be everywhere with me, it's gonna have a hell of a journey by my side." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Talking about his social media game, Drew McIntyre noted that a friend of his clues him in on the latest social media trends. That allows him to hit the right note each time on social media to further build up his WWE feuds.

Drew McIntyre was at the receiving end of a Stomp from Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

CM Punk returned to WWE RAW this week to make his plans for WrestleMania XL very clear. The Second City Saint was interrupted by Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins during his promo.

Punk made it clear that he would have some role to play in the World Heavyweight Championship match at The Show of Shows this year. The Straight Edge Superstar also noted that he would be on the commentary table for the contest.

Seth Rollins vented his frustration by hitting Drew with a Superkick, followed by a Stomp to end the segment. It ended up being a big blow to The Scottish Warrior, who was steaming ahead as the favorite to win the title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

