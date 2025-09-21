Seth Rollins attacks AJ Lee; CM Punk stomps him into oblivion

Seth Rollins got physical with AJ Lee during their mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza. CM Punk was livid for what The Visionary did, leading to a retaliation in the form of a vicious stomp. Rollins has never been a fan of Punk since he abandoned WWE in 2014. When The Second City Saint returned nine years later, he didn't receive a warm welcome from his former friend and colleague. The rivalry heightened after Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank on CM Punk at SummerSlam. At Clash in Paris, Becky Lynch got involved and helped her husband retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Lynch put her hands on Punk, who had to resort to his wife, AJ Lee, to get his revenge.The two power couples battled it out at Wrestlepalooza, with Rollins faceplanting Lee during the match. The Geek Goddess was looking to finish The Man, but The Visionary saved his wife from taking damage.CM Punk didn't like seeing his wife on the mat because of Rollins, leading to him hitting The Stomp as revenge. Punk then started pummeling his rival in the face as the match started to reach its climax. It wasn't the only physical spot between all four stars, with Lynch putting Punk in a Sharpshooter and Lee locking The Black Widow on Rollins. AJ Lee submits Becky Lynch to win her first match since 2015The mixed tag team match spilled into the outside, with CM Punk and AJ Lee setting up Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch on the announcer's tables. Lynch was able to escape from Lee, pushing off the iconic wrestler into Punk and Rollins, which caused the table to break down. The Man tried capitalizing on what happened, but Lee was able to lock in The Black Widow and submit Lynch for her first win since 2015.