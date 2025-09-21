  • home icon
  • Seth Rollins attacks AJ Lee; CM Punk stomps him into oblivion

Seth Rollins attacks AJ Lee; CM Punk stomps him into oblivion

By JP David
Modified Sep 21, 2025
CM Punk, AJ Lee, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. (Photo: WWE.com)
CM Punk, AJ Lee, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. (Photo: WWE.com)

Seth Rollins got physical with AJ Lee during their mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza. CM Punk was livid for what The Visionary did, leading to a retaliation in the form of a vicious stomp.

Rollins has never been a fan of Punk since he abandoned WWE in 2014. When The Second City Saint returned nine years later, he didn't receive a warm welcome from his former friend and colleague. The rivalry heightened after Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank on CM Punk at SummerSlam.

At Clash in Paris, Becky Lynch got involved and helped her husband retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Lynch put her hands on Punk, who had to resort to his wife, AJ Lee, to get his revenge.

The two power couples battled it out at Wrestlepalooza, with Rollins faceplanting Lee during the match. The Geek Goddess was looking to finish The Man, but The Visionary saved his wife from taking damage.

CM Punk didn't like seeing his wife on the mat because of Rollins, leading to him hitting The Stomp as revenge. Punk then started pummeling his rival in the face as the match started to reach its climax.

It wasn't the only physical spot between all four stars, with Lynch putting Punk in a Sharpshooter and Lee locking The Black Widow on Rollins.

AJ Lee submits Becky Lynch to win her first match since 2015

The mixed tag team match spilled into the outside, with CM Punk and AJ Lee setting up Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch on the announcer's tables. Lynch was able to escape from Lee, pushing off the iconic wrestler into Punk and Rollins, which caused the table to break down.

The Man tried capitalizing on what happened, but Lee was able to lock in The Black Widow and submit Lynch for her first win since 2015.

JP David

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Edited by JP David
bell-icon Manage notifications