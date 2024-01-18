Seth Rollins bags monumental achievement; leaves Roman Reigns and other top stars behind

In a jaw-dropping turn of events, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has added another jewel to his crown, leaving even Roman Reigns in the dust with a landmark accomplishment.

The year 2023 proved to be an excellent one for The Visionary as he won the World Championship by defeating AJ Styles at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. Since then, Rollins has successfully defended his title against names such as Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, and Bron Breakker.

In September 2023, Rollins made it to the Pro Wrestling Illustrated's (PWI) annual Top 500. Names from AEW, NJPW, AAA, and IMPACT Wrestling were also on this list.

However, the World Heavyweight Champion outperformed huge stars including Reigns, Gunther, Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy, Vikingo, and Okada to claim the numero uno spot. It was The Bloodline leader who claimed the top position in PWI's annual list in 2022.

Following the votes from PWI readers, Seth Rollins has been awarded a career-defining accomplishment as the "Wrestler Of The Year."

Check out Pro Wrestling Illustrated's announcement below:

Seth Rollins reportedly could miss WWE WrestleMania 40

This week's Monday Night RAW saw the 37-year-old star retain the World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal.

However, during the contest, Rollins suffered an injury to his left leg which has led to concerns about his status for the upcoming WrestleMania. According to reports from WON, the severity of The Visionary's injury is decent enough to put him on the shelf for almost three months on the road to recovery.

"This would be a bad time if he needs to be out for a couple of months. Really really bad. He's got a big program and everything, he's got a championship. If it's a week, it's a week. You know, whatever. If it's three months (...) Eight months would not be good. It'd really kill a lot of momentum and be frustrating for him. Three months would be not the greatest either. He'd miss WrestleMania for three months, yeah," Dave Meltzer said.

Since Seth Rollins was rumored to lock horns with CM Punk at WrestleMania XL, the champion's injury may force WWE to change their plans. Only time will tell if the 37-year-old star manages to power through successfully to defend his title at Mania.

What did you think of Seth Rollins being voted as PWI's Wrestler of the Year? Sound off in the comment section below.

