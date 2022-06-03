Seth Rollins breaks character to praise legendary WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently showered praise upon John Cena, stating that he learned a lot from the 16-time World Champion.

The Hustle Loyalty Respect soldier has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for around 20 years, during which he has competed against some of the biggest names. He shares an epic rivalry with Rollins as the duo have stood across from each other multiple times in the past.

Speaking about Cena in a promotional video celebrating 20 years of Cena, The Visionary stressed that the former took him to his limits multiple times and showed what it means to be a main-event star.

"John and I have gone through a lot together. Big match John has taken me to the limit many times and he has truly shown me what it is to be a main event star. What it means to be Seth Freakin Rollins." (from 2:30 to 2:43)

Seth Rollins defeated John Cena to become a double champion in WWE

While John Cena has competed against some of the biggest names inside the squared circle, his feud with Seth Rollins is one of the greatest rivalries of the last decade.

Rollins and Cena's have always crossed paths with each other as the former progressed up the card. Their initial face-off came in 2012 when Rollins, along with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns, attacked the Cenation leader during his triple-threat match for the WWE Championship.

The biggest match between the two took place at SummerSlam 2015 where The Visionary defeated John Cena in a title vs. title match to become both WWE and United States Champion.

Seth Rollins is currently embroiled in a feud with Cody Rhodes, where the American Nightmare currently has the upper hand. The duo are slated to lock horns inside Hell in a Cell at the upcoming namesake premium live event.

John Cena, meanwhile, has been absent since his loss to Roman Reigns last year. The Hustle Loyalty Respect soldier will complete 20 years with the Stamford-based promotion later this month and a surprise appearance from him in some capacity cannot be ruled out.

